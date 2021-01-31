Menu
Woman pulled from surf at southern Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
30th Jan 2021 4:43 PM
A woman was pulled from the surf by onlookers after being battered by waves at a southern Coast beach.

A 28-year-old woman was being treated by paramedics at the southern end of Kings Beach late Saturday afternoon after a near-drowning, after she was hit by a wave and pushed under.

It was reported the woman had been swimming into shore against a strong rip when she was hit on the head by a wave and pushed under about 3.45pm Saturday.

Bystanders rushed in and pulled the woman to shore, emergency services were told.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene and stabilising the woman, who was expected to be taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

She was understood to have had some breathing difficulties after the incident.

beach kings beach near drowning queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

