Woman pleads guilty to kicking down door, stealing phone

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman questioned by police over a violent home invasion told them her victim "had it coming".

Brihannah Leigh Viggiani, 22, pleaded guilty today in Gladstone District Court to stealing and breaking and entering at night, in company, and with violence.

In doing so, she admitted to what Crown Prosecutor Ryder Reid described as "essentially a home invasion", kicking down a woman's door on March 3, punching her in the face and stealing her mobile phone.

Before kicking in the door, Viggiani sent threatening texts and stood outside the house calling out, prompting the victim to call police in the moments before she was attacked.

The incident was captured by a neighbour's CCTV system.

Mr Reid said there was a strong need for the court to send a message from the community and impose a lengthy prison sentence, given the victim had been in her own home and had a right to feel safe.

Viggiani's barrister Tom Polley said the offence stemmed from his client's jealousy, and she had not been thinking straight at the time due to the effect of drugs.

Mr Polley said the 193 days his client had already spent in custody awaiting sentencing meant she was now six months clean, and she was open to drug testing as part of a sentence to help her continue on that path.

Judge Michael Burnett said Viggiani had pleaded guilty to "two very serious offences", and her criminal history was "lengthy and developing", referring to a number of street and drug offence convictions, and convictions for breaking and entering and assault occasioning bodily harm.

But he noted she was still young and had entered an early plea of guilty.

He sentenced her to 21 months in prison for the breaking and entering offence and six months for stealing, to be served concurrently, with immediate parole taking into account the more than six months already served.

"Hopefully you can move forward from this," he said.