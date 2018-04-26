Woman with airway obstruction fails to provide breath sample

IT WAS, Gladstone Magistrates Court was told, a "somewhat unusual case".

Jessica Marie Marshall pleaded guilty on Tuesday to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Marshall was driving on the the Dawson Hwy at 3.40am on February 11 when she was stopped by police for a roadside breath test.

Her initial blood alcohol reading was 0.128 per cent, potentially placing her at more than twice the legal limit.

After being detained and taken back to Gladstone police station, Marshall was ordered to provide another breath specimen for further analysis.

But she failed to blow enough air into the breathalyser to register a specimen.

After a further three attempts were unsuccessful, the officers issued her with a certificate charging her with failing to provide a specimen.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court her client had since been to a doctor to have her lung function tested, and the results showed she had a moderate obstruction in her airways.

Ms Ditchfield said it was also the first time Marshall had been taken back to a police station to provide a breath sample, which would be enough to cause anxiety for most people.

She said her client maintained her failure to provide a sample was not a deliberate attempt to avoid having a reading being taken, but was a result of that anxiety and the medical condition she was unaware of at a time.

The results of Marshall's lung tests were provided to the prosecution, however their own expert advice was that at least one of the tests undertaken by Marshall's doctor indicated she still had the ability to provide a sample.

Ms Ditchfield said rather than drag the case out in court, her client had instead chosen to plead guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Melanie Ho accepted Marshall's plea of guilty was timely given that lung capacity had been an issue in the case from the beginning.

She disqualified Marshall's licence for six months and fined her $650.