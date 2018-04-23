Jealous woman attempted to gouge out man's eyes

GUILTY PLEA: The woman's case was adjourned to next month.

A WOMAN jealous of a man flirting with other women at a house party set his hair on fire and then "tried to remove his eyes", Gladstone Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order issued against her on January 25.

The court was told she and the victim were at a friend's house party in Kin Kora on the night of March 9 when they got in an argument, which she later told police was due to him "having a go at her all night", flirting with women and calling her an offensive term.

The precise nature of her relationship with the man was not brought up in court.

During the argument she grabbed a lighter and set his hair on fire, before trying to "rip the man's eye out" using her finger, according to Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai.

Police were called multiple times and arrived about 15 minutes after the fight began, finding the pair holding each other in a headlock.

The court was told the contravention of the order will be the sixth similar conviction on the woman's criminal history.

Sen Const Selvadurai asked Magistrate Melanie Ho to impose a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

The case was adjourned to May 14.