A woman faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with common assault after she pinned her carer against a kitchen bench. GENERIC PIC.
Woman pinned carer with wheelchair after disagreement

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
31st Mar 2021 11:00 AM
A woman who pinned her carer against a bench with her wheelchair after an argument faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Suellen Thomas, 45, pleaded guilty to common assault.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Thomas’ case, which started at 10.50am on May 10 last year.

Gladstone police attended a unit at Toolooa St, South Gladstone, in relation to a reported assault.

The victim told police she and Thomas had been in a verbal argument which had escalated.

As a result, Thomas suddenly rammed and pinned the victim against the kitchen bench with her wheelchair.

The victim stated Thomas then repeatedly rammed the victim into the kitchen counter, causing minor scratches and cuts to the victim’s knees.

The victim stated Thomas also sprayed a can of bug spray in her face, causing her to inhale it which irritated her eyes and tightened her chest.

Once finished with the bug spray can, Thomas threw it at the victim and it hit her in the middle of the back.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey placed Thomas on a six-month good behaviour bond with a $600 recognisance.

No convictions were recorded.

