Woman pays price for not returning $1500 cash

A WOMAN might have thought she hit the jackpot when she found $1500 in cash on a seat at a shopping centre but keeping it ended up costing her much more, a court was told.

Amanda Louise Jago pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of stealing as the court heard details of the theft on October 14 at the Kin Kora Stockland Shopping Centre.

The court was told about 11.20am a woman attended the Commonwealth Bank at the shopping centre and withdrew $1500. The woman placed the cash into a clip seal bag, sat down on a seat outside and took a phone call.

The cash slipped from the woman’s pocket without her realising and she walked away.

The court was told Jago saw the cash and took it. She walked into the Optus store and later left the shopping centre in a blue Suzuki swift.

Police discovered Jago by the registration of her vehicle and contacted her.

Jago told officers she picked up the cash with the intention of taking it to police, but she had made no attempt to.

Jago told police she had placed the cash on the roof of her car temporarily and someone else had taken it from her.

However, a person known to Jago told police a different version that involved Jago taking the money and asking the person to put it in their wallet.

The court was told Jago, 43, had no criminal history.

Jago was fined $750 for the stealing and was also ordered to pay $1500 compensation to the victim.