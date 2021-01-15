Menu
Melissa Anne Norris faced Biloela Magistrates Court this week on multiple drugs charges. FILE PHOTO.
News

Woman narrowly avoids jail while on probation

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
15th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
A woman has narrowly avoided jail time despite being on probation at the time of her recent drug offending.

Melissa Anne Norris pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court this week to four charges including possessing dangerous drugs, stealing, possessing utensils or pipes, and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Rumford read the facts of Norris’ offences to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

At 8.45am on October 1, Norris entered a chemist at Biloela, unboxed an inhaler which cost $5.40, and left the store without paying for it.

When questioned by police after being intercepted a short time later, Norris apologised and said the incident was probably all on CCTV footage.

“I had no excuse for it, it was wrong, and I was sick,” Norris said in court.

A search warrant was conducted on Norris’ home at Moura on November 2 last year.

When questioned by police if she had anything to declare before the search began, Norris made admissions to possessing drug items.

The utensils included a bong and bowl on her TV unit which contained half a gram of cannabis.

A plastic grinder containing residue was also discovered by police.

Magistrate Beckinsale took into consideration Norris’ two-page criminal history and recorded convictions when placing her on six months’ probation.

The utensils were forfeited to the Crown for destruction.

