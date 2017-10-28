Woman moves to Gladstone to escape culture of drug use

A WOMAN'S decision to move to Gladstone to escape the culture of drug use that surrounded her in her former town proved short-lived after her new neighbours began offering her drugs.

The woman, 38, had left Gympie to get her life back on track after a tumultuous period earlier this year when she relapsed into drug use and stole from members of her family.

She appeared yesterday in Gladstone Magistrates Court to plead guilty to a variety of charges including stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs - offences committed before she moved to Gladstone.

After reading the charges and looking at the woman's criminal history, Magistrate Melanie Ho said it appeared something had happened in the woman's life to precipitate the offending.

"She's not a regular offender... Something's happened in her life over a period of it looks like April-May,” Ms Ho said.

"Something's tipped her off the rails a bit.”

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Ms Ho was correct, and told the court her client had fallen back into old habits after a series of tragic events this year.

Ms Ditchfield said the year had gotten off to a poor start when her client's 14-year-old son was diagnosed with diabetes in January.

"That was just the start of things, that didn't send her into a spiral,” she said.

In April, the woman's sister then passed away from suicide, almost six years to the day after her brother died from a drug overdose.

That same month, her relationship with her fiancé of six years fell apart.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had made the poor choice to turn to drugs to help her get through the difficult period.

"Unfortunately once it's seen by a person that that seems to be an easy way to deal with things, they unfortunately do go back to that on occasion,” she said.

"April was essentially when things really got out of control.”

During that one-month period, the woman's relationship with her sister's partner and siblings began to sour, and she stole property including a laptop, mobile phone and jewellery from her brother-in-law.

She also took her brother-in-law's car and drove it under the influence of methamphetamines, ending up at Nambour Hospital.

"My client was horribly affected by drugs at the time, she simply ran off the rails and in her mind she was simply trying to get something of her sister's,” Ms Ditchfield said.

"She was completely drug-addled... she has no recollection.”

But an attempt by the defendant to give herself and her 12-year-old daughter a "fresh start” by moving to Gladstone in June did not last long.

"She found that inadvertently she had placed herself in an area where she was surrounded by drug users,” Ms Ditchfield said.

"Her neighbours were all chronic drug users, she began to have difficulties with them ... being abusive, but then also the issue of them offering her drugs.”

The defendant quickly moved to Townsville to live with members of her extended family, who she had been honest with about her relapse and were determined to help her overcome her drug problem.

"To her credit at least, while it was a monumental fall from the wagon, it certainly was only a brief one,” Ms Ditchfield said.

"She's very proud to say that she's six months clean... and that's essentially without counselling because she's been relocating.”

The court also heard the defendant was currently studying a Certificate III in community services, with the prospect of employment just around the corner.

Police prosecutor Sgt Darrell Dalton said the prosecution acknowledged there were some mitigating circumstances surrounding the offending, which also included two instances of breaching bail by failing to appear.

"I accept that all options are open to the court,” he said.

Ms Ho sentenced the woman to a $2000 overall fine for the offences and suspended her driver's licence for the minimum cumulative total of 13 months.

"The minimum disqualification... will be a significant punishment to you because you will be without a licence for a period of 13 months which is significant for a woman wanting to return to the workforce,” she said.

"Really in relation to drug offending there's been nothing since 2010 to your credit, so it shows that you can stay away from drugs if you put your mind to it.”

Ms Ho said that while probation was an option, a 38-year-old woman who had previously shown the "maturity, capacity and strength” to stay off drugs and organise counselling for herself should be given that opportunity.

"You know what to do,” she said.

"You also know that if you continue to use drugs you will be putting your relationship with your child in jeopardy.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 131 114, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.