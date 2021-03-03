Menu
DRINK DRIVE: A Gladstone woman was caught more than twice the legal drinking limit the next morning.
Woman more than double the limit the next morning

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 PM
A Gladstone woman was still more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit when she was stopped the morning after she was drinking.

Tenielle Rose Simpson was stopped for a breath test at Yeppoon on January 24 where she blew 0.121.

She had a strong smell of liquor and glassy eyes.

Simpson told police she had drank an unknown number of ciders the night before, between 2.30pm and 11.30pm.

Simpson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the 33-year-old had wanted to apply for a work licence but the company she worked for would not sign an affidavit.

He asked the court to consider that Simpson had been suspended from driving since the offence and her employer would not support a work licence.

Simpson was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $900.

