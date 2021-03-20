Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been taken to hospital after a suspected dog attack.
A woman has been taken to hospital after a suspected dog attack.
News

Woman mauled in suspected dog attack

by Brendan Rees
20th Mar 2021 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been taken to hospital following a suspected dog attack in northeast Victoria overnight.

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics treated a woman about 3.30am this morning after she suffered upper body injuries in Wangaratta, about 236km north of Melbourne.

She was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a serious condition, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

The full circumstances of the incident are unknown at this stage.

Police and the local council have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

Originally published as Woman mauled in suspected dog attack

dog attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young entrepreneur opens up new clothing store in CBD

        Premium Content Young entrepreneur opens up new clothing store in CBD

        Business “I wanted to bring something to the community which we didn’t have.”

        Miner assaulted ex-partner in rum rage incident

        Premium Content Miner assaulted ex-partner in rum rage incident

        Crime “When he drinks rum he normally gets aggressive towards me.”

        OUR HOMETOWN: Chameleon Cafe and Takeaway South Gladstone

        Premium Content OUR HOMETOWN: Chameleon Cafe and Takeaway South Gladstone

        News Qualified chefs Michael Ogden and Jonathan Knight prepare everything using fresh...

        Servo meltdown lands first time offender in Biloela court

        Premium Content Servo meltdown lands first time offender in Biloela court

        News “You cut us off you silly old (expletive).”