Woman left jobless after pub binge

A WOMAN was sacked from her lucrative cleaning job at the mines after getting behind the wheel following a pub binge, a court has heard.

Shannon Renee Witte, 33, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink-driving.

The court heard that at 11.40pm on August 15, police intercepted a Toyota Hilux travelling on the Leichardt Highway near Theodore.

Witte was driving and it was obvious to police that she was very drunk.

There was another woman in the front passenger seat and a man in the back.

There were several opened cans of alcohol inside the vehicle and police could immediately smell it as they conducted a search.

Witte admitted to drinking alcohol before driving - her binge included five cans of bourbon and two rapid-intoxication shots at a hotel.

She returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.188.

“She initially admitted to driving then changed her story and said they swapped drivers after they were stopped,” Prosecutor Madison Kurtz told the court.

Both passengers told police that Witte was the driver.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Witte $1200 and disqualified her from driving for ten months.

MORE BILOELA COURT STORIES:

– Fishing trip fail: Man’s plan to escape wife backfires

– Biloela trio in street brawl front court