Crime

Woman leads police on adrenaline-pumping pursuit

by Alicia Nally
16th Dec 2019 10:27 AM
A woman has been charged with multiple offences after being intercepted in an alleged stolen car in Cardwell yesterday.

About 3pm, police in Cardwell spotted a stolen vehicle on the Bruce Highway.

During a dramatic pursuit, stingers were deployed to stop the car and a woman was arrested at the scene.

"The 35-year-old Bungalow resident was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing drug utensils, contravening a direction, and possessing a knife in public," said a Queensland Police Service spokesperson.

She is due to appear in Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

