Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman killed while ‘lying on the road’

by Aneeka Simonis, Erin Lyons
4th Mar 2021 7:43 AM

 

A woman has been hit and killed by a car on a busy street in Melbourne's inner suburbs overnight.

Shocked witnesses told police the woman was lying in the middle of Melville Road near Hope Street in Brunswick West when she was fatally run over late on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews rushed to save the woman but she died at the scene.

Police said a driver stopped and is helping officers with the investigation.

The woman is yet to be identified and anyone who saw her or may have information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman killed while 'lying on the road'

More Stories

Show More
car accident death motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        Premium Content Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        News The two CQ projects were awarded at total of more than $2.1m in joint Queensland and Federal government funding.

        Cop allegedly seriously bashed while on duty

        Premium Content Cop allegedly seriously bashed while on duty

        News The well-known officer is under specialist care for a potentially serious medical...

        LETTERS: Gender inequity in the media and politics

        Premium Content LETTERS: Gender inequity in the media and politics

        Letters to the Editor “Sexism in the media and online glorifies inappropriate language and behaviours...

        Coral reefs bounce back from mass bleaching event

        Premium Content Coral reefs bounce back from mass bleaching event

        News The Australian Institute of Marine Science monitored reefs between Shoalwater Bay...