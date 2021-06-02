Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy near Maryborough. PHOTOS: Stuart Fast, Carlie Walker
The scene of a fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy near Maryborough. PHOTOS: Stuart Fast, Carlie Walker
News

Woman killed in horror Bruce Hwy head-on with truck

Carlie Walker
1st Jun 2021 7:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 61-year-old woman has lost her life in a head-on crash on the Bruce Highway at Tinana, near Maryborough.

Debris was strewn across the road and the woman’s crushed car on its side in a ditch in the rural stretch between the Alice Street ramp and Eatonvale Road.

The scene of a crash at Tinana.
The scene of a crash at Tinana.

Speaking to the Fraser Coast Chronicle at the confronting scene about 9pm Tuesday, Sergeant Steve Wheeler from the Maryborough Police Station said initial investigations suggested the truck driver allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road.

A 61-year-old woman was killed instantly in the crash.
A 61-year-old woman was killed instantly in the crash.

Further details were withheld from publication as police tried to reach the victim’s loved ones.

Forensic crash investigators remained on scene as the truck, it’s front smashed in, was towed from the scene.

A truck was towed from the scene. The driver was in hospital in a stable condition.
A truck was towed from the scene. The driver was in hospital in a stable condition.

The truck driver was in hospital on Tuesday night in a stable condition.

Investigations were continuing.

Originally published as Woman killed in horror Bruce Hwy head-on with truck

editors picks fccrash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock move to postpone Gladstone Show

        Premium Content Shock move to postpone Gladstone Show

        Entertainment ‘We as a committee were left no alternative but to reschedule.’

        Teen suffers broken leg on CQ oval

        Premium Content Teen suffers broken leg on CQ oval

        News QAS were called to the scene to assist the teenager.

        Opportunity for food vendors to operate at new CQ precinct

        Premium Content Opportunity for food vendors to operate at new CQ precinct

        News A Central Queensland council is seeking expressions of interest for a food vendor...

        Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        Premium Content Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        News Police intercepted the man who was driving erratically and flashing his high beam...