Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman.
Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman. brian cassidy
News

Woman dies after car collides with truck

Paige Ashby
by
12th May 2020 5:39 PM | Updated: 13th May 2020 5:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman at Willowbank.

Initial investigations indicate the car she was driving collided with a truck travelling northbound at 11.15pm on the Cunningham Highway.

The Peak Crossing woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, A 58-year-old man from Murrumba Downs, was not physically injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Link on 131 444.

car crash cunningham highway fatal crash willowbank
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marina dredging work set to commence

        premium_icon Marina dredging work set to commence

        News The maintenance works are undertaken every five years to remove sediment.

        • 13th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Homelessness on rise as affordability crunch bites Gladstone

        premium_icon Homelessness on rise as affordability crunch bites Gladstone

        News An increasing number of families and single people are homeless or at risk in the...

        • 13th May 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘We must make some difficult decisions’

        premium_icon ‘We must make some difficult decisions’

        News CQUniversity unsure of how many jobs could be lost at the Gladstone campus.

        • 13th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Gladstone poised to bounce back after losing $25m in tourism

        premium_icon Gladstone poised to bounce back after losing $25m in tourism

        News ‘Don’t discount our region as a destination to holiday in,’ says GAPDL.