Woman kicks police officer in groin, headbutts another

A GLADSTONE woman has been jailed after she kicked a police officer in the groin and headbutted another during a body search.

Lindsey Ann Rosemary Mastroieni pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm and serious assault while resisting a police officer.

The court was told the 31-year-old was at McDonalds on September 8 with a child and another woman.

Mastroieni got into an argument with the woman and left.

About 5pm that same say Mastroieni was arrested. As police were trying to restrain her, she kicked an officer in the groin.

Later at the watch-house she headbutted a police officer who was trying to search her. She also threatened to spit on and assault the police officer.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client suffered from some mental health issues.

A report read allowed in the courtroom suggested Mastroieni’s offending was caused by “acute stress”.

Ms Hight said her client never intended to hurt the child. She said her client wanted to apologise to both police officers.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Mastroieni to serve 11 months’ jail with parole eligibility on Friday (December 6).

A conviction was recorded.