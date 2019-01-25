Woman jailed after police search her pants waistband

BEHIND BARS: Jenny-Anne Nichols stood in the dock of the Gladstone Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to several drug possession charges.

A SLIGHT shake of a leg and a readjustment of her pants were all the signs police needed to ask a Gladstone woman whether she was hiding anything suspicious on her body.

Jenny-Anne Nichols stood in the dock of the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to several drug possession charges.

About 7.30pm on January 19 Gladstone police officers were patrolling when they saw Nichols filling up a car at a service station.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said police wanted to talk to the 40-year-old for an offence that occurred on December 12.

Sen-Constable Selvadurai said officers approached Nichols and spoke with her.

"They saw her shaking her right leg and slightly adjusting her groin area,” he said.

Hidden in her waistband were 3g of the drug methamphetamine.

The court was told that Nichols was also in possession of another 0.6g of meth, 1g of cannabis and clip seal bags.

Constable Selvadurai said the December offending occurred when police were called to the Mid City Motor Inn.

Several bags containing a crystal substance were found in one of the rooms.

Later that day police conducted a search warrant at Nichols's Sun Valley home.

Officers found 0.7g of meth sitting in a spoon at the end of Nichols's bed, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was still dealing with the breakdown of her marriage five years ago.

But Magistrate Dennis Kinsella pointed out Nichols's criminal history indicated her issues with drugs began before her relationship issues.

"It's not her first rodeo is it,” Mr Kinsella said.

Mr Pepito said Nichols was hanging around the wrong group of people in Gladstone.

"She was asked by a (man), known to the court, to give him a lift to a place,” Mr Pepito said.

"They stopped at a service station and police were there.”

The court was told Nichols was hiding the drugs for the man.

Mr Kinsella said he imagined that the three days in custody Nichols had spent since her arrest were "sobering”.

He said he did not agree with Mr Pepito's submission the woman should not spend more time behind bars.

Nichols was ordered to serve one month in jail and 18 months' probation.

Mr Kinsella told Nichols to use the time in custody to "get clean”.

A conviction was recorded.