Woman issues desperate plea to help stranded sister

Rayleen Johnson currently resides in an aged care facility in Maroochydore, however, her family want to move her to the Gladstone region.

Rayleen Johnson currently resides in an aged care facility in Maroochydore, however, her family want to move her to the Gladstone region.

A WOMAN has made a desperate plea to aged care accommodation investors in the Gladstone region to help house her sister.

Kay Johnson said her sister Rayleen would benefit profoundly from being around family in Boyne Island-Tannum Sands.

Rayleen suffered a stroke in a Maroochydore nursing home seven years ago and is being checked on regularly by their sister Sharon and her wife Bill.

However, with Sharon and Bill planning to move away due to their age and poor health next year Rayleen said she was worried sick for her sister.

"Her son lives in Gladstone and all Rayleen's friends live in the Boyne Tannum Area so at least she would have people to check on her if moved up there and into SDA Housing and out of the nursing home," Ms Johnson said.

Rayleen is eligible for Special Disability Accommodation, however, a lack of such infrastructure in the Gladstone region led to Ms Johnson having sleepless nights.

Read more aged care:

- Our COVID-summer will look very different

- Grandmother ripped $100k off Centrelink

- One of the worst jobs of the pandemic

"I just wanted to put something out there to see if there are any investors in the area willing to build SDA in the Gladstone, Boyne Tannum area," Ms Johnson said.

SDA housing permits two, three or four people to share one home which caters for the residents who are aged or have a disability.

SDA residents receive 24/7 care from a healthcare professional who lives with them.

An emotional Ms Johnson said it would mean everything to her for her sister to move into SDA housing in the Gladstone region.

"We can get her into one in Hervey Bay, Rockhampton and Biloela but there is just no one there who can check on her," she said.

"It would just be such a relief."

Ms Johnson said potential investors in SDA housing in the Gladstone region should research the financial benefits of building such infrastructure.

"I don't understand it much because I am not an investor, but from what I understand investors receive financial help from the government," she said.

"Then there is a guarantee of residents through programs like the NDIS."