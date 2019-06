A woman in her 30s was involved in a single vehicle car crash on Glenlyon Road at Sun Valley.

A woman in her 30s was involved in a single vehicle car crash on Glenlyon Road at Sun Valley. Matt Taylor GLA090619RTC

A WOMAN in her 30s has been involved in a car accident on Glenlyon Rd at Sun Valley this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident, past the Philip St roundabout, at 2.58pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident was recorded as a single vehicle road traffic crash.

When paramedics arrived, they found the woman with no obvious injuries.

She was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.