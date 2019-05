CAR ACCIDENT: A woman was taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in New Auckland overnight

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in New Auckland overnight.

At 6.22pm, paramedics were called to the scene on Penda Avenue.

When they arrived, they found all of the occupants were able to escape their vehicles.

An occupant in her 40s was treated for head and chest injuries before being taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.