Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are responding to reports a woman has been injured while bodysurfing at Agnes Water.
Paramedics are responding to reports a woman has been injured while bodysurfing at Agnes Water.
News

Woman injured in bodysurfing incident at Agnes Water

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Oct 2020 11:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS are responding to reports that a woman has been injured in a bodysurfing incident at Agnes Water.

Initial reports indicate the 49-year-old woman was bodysurfing when she hit her head and has reportedly suffered head and neck injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park at Agnes Water to reports a woman had been injured in a bodysurfing incident.

“The call came through just before 11am,” the spokesman said.

Dr Elena How has researched bodysurfing and surfboard riding injuries and said the odds were much more likely to be injured in the surf without a board.

“The odds of presenting with a neck injury from bodysurfing are 7.9 times more likely than surfboarding so it would be a very good idea if the local authorities started providing some relevant educational information for visitors,” Dr How told a Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Annual Scientific Congress.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Workplace injury sent woman spiralling into drug use

        Premium Content Workplace injury sent woman spiralling into drug use

        News After Stacey Renee Tomlijenovic’s hand was crushed, she turned to using illicit substances.

        The reason your water pressure may be low around Gladstone

        Premium Content The reason your water pressure may be low around Gladstone

        News Does your water pressure feel a little low? Here’s why.

        • 1st Oct 2020 10:10 AM
        Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

        Premium Content Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

        News The 26-year-old also offered her $100 for nude photographs.

        IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 1.