Woman injured in bodysurfing incident at Agnes Water

Paramedics are responding to reports a woman has been injured while bodysurfing at Agnes Water.

Initial reports indicate the 49-year-old woman was bodysurfing when she hit her head and has reportedly suffered head and neck injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park at Agnes Water to reports a woman had been injured in a bodysurfing incident.

“The call came through just before 11am,” the spokesman said.

Dr Elena How has researched bodysurfing and surfboard riding injuries and said the odds were much more likely to be injured in the surf without a board.

“The odds of presenting with a neck injury from bodysurfing are 7.9 times more likely than surfboarding so it would be a very good idea if the local authorities started providing some relevant educational information for visitors,” Dr How told a Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Annual Scientific Congress.

More to come.