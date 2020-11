A woman suffered a wrist injury after she slipped at a boat ramp at Boyne Island on Friday morning. FILE PHOTO.

A woman suffered a wrist injury after she slipped at a boat ramp at Boyne Island on Friday morning. FILE PHOTO.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with a possible fractured wrist after she slipped at a boat ramp at Boyne Island on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the ramp on Jacaranda Drive about 10.25am.

He said the woman in her 50s had sustained a wrist injury and she was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.