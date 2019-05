REAR-ENDER: Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Monday morning at Gladstone-Benaraby Road, South Gladstone.

THE morning commute experienced a delay after a car rear ended a ute on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd at Toolooa.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 8.25am.

The southbound lane of the road was blocked and police were co-ordinating traffic around the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman sustained seat belt related injuries in the crash.

She was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.