Woman injured after highway motorcycle crash

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with wrist and knee injuries following a motorcycle accident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged in her 30s, crashed on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale about 8.20am.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

In another crash a short distance away, about 7.20am, a man did not require transport to hospital after rolling his vehicle at low speed on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Banks Creek Rd.

