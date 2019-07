A WOMAN in her 70s was taken to hospital after being crushed by a gate south of Gladstone.

At around 2pm yesterday, Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene.

The woman suffered multiple upper body injuries after the gate was kicked closed on her by a cow.

She was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.