A LifeFlight helicopter rescued a woman from Lake Borumba who had been involved in a wakeboarding incident on Sunday afternoon. Picture: LifeFlight
News

Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident

Kristen Camp
26th Apr 2021 7:19 AM
A RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was called to the Gympie region at around 3.45pm on Sunday, for the crew's third emergency response of the day.

A woman in her 20s had suffered suspected spinal injuries, after a wakeboarding incident at Lake Borumba.

The patient was brought to shore by boat, where she was treated by QAS officers.

She was then transferred to the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter, which landed close by.

The woman was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Gympie Times

