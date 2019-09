CRASH: Queensland Ambulance attended a two-vehicle crash at Callemondah this morning.

CRASH: Queensland Ambulance attended a two-vehicle crash at Callemondah this morning. David Nielsen

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Callemondah this morning.

Emergency services were called to Don Young Dr just after 7am this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the woman sustained an injury to her left arm.

She was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

The other driver was not injured.

Queensland Police are investigating the incident.