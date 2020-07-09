Woman in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD
A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Gladstone Central yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Auckland and Herbert Streets at 4.55pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said six people were involved, however five people did not require medical attention.
She said a woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital for precautionary reasons.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said QFES removed both vehicles from the road and made the scene safe.