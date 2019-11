A 38-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in a single vehicle rollover in Yarwun earlier this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said she was on her way to work when she experienced a medical episode on Gladstone-Mount Larcom Road.

Paramedics attended the scene at 5.35am.

The woman was treated for shoulder injuries and was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.