Woman in hospital after rollover at intersection

Emergency services have taken a female in her teens to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a vehicle rollover in the Mount Tom area earlier today.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Fingerboard Rd and Round Hill Rd at 11.15am.

She said the vehicle had gone off the road and police were still investigating.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said one woman in her teens was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury.

Two other men declined to be assessed or taken to hospital.