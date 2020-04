A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital last night after a single-motorbike crash.

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital last night after a single-motorbike crash.

A WOMAN in her 40s was taken to hospital after a single-motorcycle crash in Callemondah last night.

Queensland Ambulance Services attended the accident on Hanson Road at 12.10am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the woman has lost control on the motorbike and had gone down an embankment.

She was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.