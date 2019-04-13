Menu
The RACQ Rescue Helicopter lands on the helipad at the Rockhampton Hospital. FILE IMAGE.
The RACQ Rescue Helicopter lands on the helipad at the Rockhampton Hospital. FILE IMAGE.
Rural

Woman in hospital after horse fall

13th Apr 2019 9:49 AM
A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital yesterday after falling from a horse on a property near Rockhampton.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to the property about 40km south west of Rockhampton at 5pm, after a woman in her 20s fell from her horse while out riding with a friend.

The woman was treated at the scene for a cut to her upper leg and minor facial injuries.

She was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition, where she is expected to undergo scans to determined if she sustained any fractures.

