Ambulance were called to a crash on the Bruce Highway earlier this morning.

Ambulance were called to a crash on the Bruce Highway earlier this morning.

A WOMAN in her 30s has been taken to hospital after a car crash on the Bruce Highway earlier this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Iveragh at 9.26am where they treated the woman for head and neck pain.

She was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.