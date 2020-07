CRASH: Paramedics were called to a two car crash in West Gladstone earlier this morning.

CRASH: Paramedics were called to a two car crash in West Gladstone earlier this morning.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two car crash on at a location off the Dawson Highway earlier this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene at West Gladstone at 9.57am where they treated two patients.

One woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition, the other person declined to be transported.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories