Woman in hospital after car rollover

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Jan 2021 2:05 PM
A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital following a car rollover in the Boyne Valley Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Norton and Aerodrome Rd at 11.05am.

She said the woman was complaining of neck pain and was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition for spinal precautions.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews were called to attend the scene.

She said the crews cleaned up an oil spill and left the scene at 12.20pm.

