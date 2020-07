A woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a pedestrian and car incident overnight.

A woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a pedestrian and car incident overnight.

A WOMAN in her 20s is in hospital after an incident with a car and pedestrian in West Gladstone overnight.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Picnic Street at 7.35pm.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.