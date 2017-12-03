Woman in custody proves drunk dialing is never a good idea

DRUNK dialling is never a good idea and can often lead to a wave of regret.

But unlike this common reaction, remorse seemed to be a feeling in short supply in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday after one drunk-dial incident snowballed into a series of serious offences.

Police prosecutor acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai told the court that on the night of November 24 the 47-year-old defendant had been drinking for some 48 hours when she took her son's phone and sent abusive text messages to her ex-partner, the aggrieved.

He said the woman, who is a respondent in a domestic violence order, was prohibited from contacting the aggrieved when the text messages were sent to him and that the latest breach was the defendant's fourth in six weeks.

The court was told the grossly intoxicated defendant went to the aggrieved's home on the night of the offending and started banging on the unlocked front door before heading inside.

Snr Const Selvadurai said the defendant hit the aggrieved multiple times while he forcefully pushed her back outside.

The defendant then allegedly threw rocks at the home's garage door and knocked two rubbish bins over, spilling their contents all over the ground.

The court was told the defendant proceeded to throw rocks at the home's windows before taking off down the street, calling her ex partner obscene names.

Snr Const Selvadurai said the defendant returned to the same area about 10pm, which is when police found her about 30 metres from the aggrieved's home.

He said a witness agreed with the facts, however, defence lawyer Rio Ramos said the witness's credibility was questionable due to his consistent drug use.

She said her client denied the allegations against her, and said the defendant did not hit the aggrieved and that they were both drinking at the time of the offences.

"(He) grabbed hold of her first and pushed her out the door," Ms Ramos said.

"He always contacts her when he gets broke and needs money."

Ms Ramos raised concerns regarding the nature of the text messages as well. She said their contents needed interpretation in order to determine whether they could be considered domestic violence.

But this point was quickly shut down by prosecution.

"You can almost decipher a threat in the messages," Snr Const Selvadurai said.

"It's domestic violence."

Magistrate Melanie Ho refused bail and said the defendant "should remain in custody for her own protection".

The matter was adjourned until December 4.

On her way out of the courtroom, the woman yelled verbally abusive comments at Snr Const Selvadurai.