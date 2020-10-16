Menu
Crime

Woman charged for ramming police car, hitting police officer

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Oct 2020 7:12 AM
A 43-YEAR-old woman has been charged after she allegedly drove her vehicle in a police vehicle at Allenstown Shopping Centre on Wednesday night.

Police confirmed this morning the Cooee Bay woman has been charged with serious assault police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possess anything used in a crime and fail to dispose of a syringe.

The woman was driving a yellow Ford Falcon around 8pm when she was intercepted by an unmarked police car.

Police allege as the exited their vehicle, the woman reversed the Falcon backwards, hitting the police vehicle and running over the foot of a police officer.

The police officer was treated by paramedics however she was no seriously injured.

The Ford Falcon has been located and seized.

The woman is expected to in the Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002136048.

