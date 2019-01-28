Woman in court for punching autistic brother's bully

A GLADSTONE woman described as a 'lovely person' has fronted court to face a common assault charge after punching her brother's bully in the face.

Mariah Rose Woods pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday after an incident on August 9, 2018 a Magistrate has described the "perfect storm”.

The court heard Woods' brother suffered from autism and was bullied for it at school.

Woods found out about the bullying and while driving one day, drove past one of the teen boys reportedly involved.

The 23-year-old stopped her car and confronted the 17-year-old.

The pair had a heated argument and when the teen made a comment about Woods' brother, she punched him in the face three times.

The teen grabbed Woods and pushed her away, the court was told.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said although there were mitigating circumstances surrounding the assault, "vigilantism” never ended well for anybody.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client never intended to assault the victim but was "motivated” when the teen made a statement.

Mr Pepito told the court Woods was motivated for good reasons. He told the court what the teen said to Woods before the assault but decided to withdraw his statement.

He said at the time Woods was working three jobs, looking after a seven-year-old and recovering for a car accident.

"July last year client, her partner and brother were involved in a car crash and they were all injured.

"Her brother received bruising to his kidney and her partner got a broken pelvis so he was in a wheelchair.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted for a young person, Woods had several responsibilities.

The court was told Woods was described as a "great mum” and "lovely person”.

"You have a brother who suffers from autism and this fact is an important features - in that it is interwoven with the offending and motivation behind it,” Mr Kinsella said.

"The bullying was an ongoing issue and this form of bullying must be condemned, children who suffer autism are often singled out and bullied and this should not happen.

"But your response also should not have occurred, it is not accepted that it was a responsible response.

He said all the features in the offending and Woods circumstances created the "perfect storm”.

Mr Kinsella imposed a seven month probation order. A conviction was recorded.