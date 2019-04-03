Menu
The argument started over putting a bed together.
Crime

Woman impaled during bed building argument

by Lea Emery
3rd Apr 2019 7:01 AM
A MAN pushed a 60-year-old woman so hard her arm was impaled on a door handle after an argument about putting a bed together.

Christopher John Doran, 41, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to one count of serious assault of a person over 60.

Judge Michael Rackemann sentenced Doran to six months prison which was wholly suspended for three years.

"She had quite a significant injury to her arm which had been ripped open," he said.

Doran got into an argument with the woman last year after he had two wisdom teeth out.

The woman, who lived with his girlfriend, had gone to his Gold Coast home to see when Doran was available to put together a bed.

Doran told her he could not do it that day as he was in too much pain and the pair argued.

Judge Rackemann said during the argument Doran told her to leave but she did not.

The woman was leaning up against a screen door when he pushed her.

The pushed caused the woman's arm to be impaled on the door handle.

The matter was heard in Southport District Court. Photos Scott Fletcher
"You were observed to be in an apparent state of shock and upon prompting you went and got a towel and called Triple 0," Mr Rackemann said.

Doran's barrister Bernard Reilly, instructed by Cooper Maloy Legal, said Doran had suffered mental health issues after being assaulted by a former partner's son in 2015.

He said Doran did not mean to hurt the woman.

argument court crime gold coast injury

