Woman hospitalised as neighbour dispute erupts at Barney Pt
POLICE and paramedics have responded to multiple 000 calls about an alleged assault at Barney Point.
Early reports indicate a long-running dispute between neighbours boiled over shortly before 1pm on Barney St, according to a police spokesman.
The Observer understands a shovel may have been involved in the incident, though this was unable to be confirmed by police, who were only able to say someone had been struck in the nose.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed a 47-year-old woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital with facial injuries.
No official complaint to police has been made at this stage.