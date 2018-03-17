Woman hospitalised as neighbour dispute erupts at Barney Pt

Police responded to an incident at Barney St, Barney Point.

Julia Bartrim

POLICE and paramedics have responded to multiple 000 calls about an alleged assault at Barney Point.

Early reports indicate a long-running dispute between neighbours boiled over shortly before 1pm on Barney St, according to a police spokesman.

The Observer understands a shovel may have been involved in the incident, though this was unable to be confirmed by police, who were only able to say someone had been struck in the nose.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed a 47-year-old woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital with facial injuries.

No official complaint to police has been made at this stage.