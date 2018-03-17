Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police responded to an incident at Barney St, Barney Point.
Police responded to an incident at Barney St, Barney Point. Julia Bartrim
Crime

Woman hospitalised as neighbour dispute erupts at Barney Pt

Andrew Thorpe
by
17th Mar 2018 1:59 PM

POLICE and paramedics have responded to multiple 000 calls about an alleged assault at Barney Point.

Early reports indicate a long-running dispute between neighbours boiled over shortly before 1pm on Barney St, according to a police spokesman.

The Observer understands a shovel may have been involved in the incident, though this was unable to be confirmed by police, who were only able to say someone had been struck in the nose.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed a 47-year-old woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital with facial injuries.

No official complaint to police has been made at this stage.

Related Items

barney point gladstone crime gladstone police neighbourhood dispute
Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: Driver hospitalised after Miriam Vale ute rollover

UPDATE: Driver hospitalised after Miriam Vale ute rollover

Breaking The driver is being assessed by paramedics after freeing himself from the vehicle.

'One stop shop' for health needs coming to Gladstone

'One stop shop' for health needs coming to Gladstone

News $3million in funding makes precinct another step closer.

Up-cycle as well as recycle for Global Recycling Day

Up-cycle as well as recycle for Global Recycling Day

News Second hand shops like St Vinnies are onto something.

Out and about: VIPs at Shrek

Out and about: VIPs at Shrek

News We snapped a few locals enjoying a canape or two before Shrek.

  • 17th Mar 2018 5:34 PM

Local Partners