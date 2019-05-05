Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
News

Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
5th May 2019 10:06 AM

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash south-west of Toowoomba last night.

The woman in her 20s was the only person with injuries following the incident, which occurred on Magpie Dr in Cambooya at 8.15pm.

The three other occupants were unharmed. It is believed the car drove into another stationary vehicle.

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition, reportedly suffering from minor abdominal injuries.

cambooya queensland ambulance service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    premium_icon Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    Crime Three Gladstone men were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, arson and drug offences

    Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    premium_icon Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    News The Wild Adventures guide is big on sustainable fishing.

    Teen fisher outweighs seniors on day one of HookUp

    premium_icon Teen fisher outweighs seniors on day one of HookUp

    Community Junior outweighs senior fishers on day one of HookUp.

    HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    premium_icon HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    News When the fish came to surface they knew it was a decent jewfish.