Woman hospitalised after snake bite

A GLADSTONE woman has been transported to hospital after being bitten by a snake this morning.

The woman in her 30's was at a private residence in New Auckland when she was bitten on her hand just after 9am.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the woman to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition and said she was showing no obvious symptoms of any venom strike.

This comes after two Calliope residents put a call to Gladstone Regional Council to control over-grown vacant properties which they believe is contributing to an increase in snake numbers.