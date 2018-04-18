Menu
New Auckland woman hospitalised after snake bite
Hannah Sbeghen
18th Apr 2018 9:57 AM

A GLADSTONE woman has been transported to hospital after being bitten by a snake this morning.

The woman in her 30's was at a private residence in New Auckland when she was bitten on her hand just after 9am.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the woman to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition and said she was showing no obvious symptoms of any venom strike. 

This comes after two Calliope residents put a call to Gladstone Regional Council to control over-grown vacant properties which they believe is contributing to an increase in snake numbers. 

