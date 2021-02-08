Woman hospitalised after marine sting at Turkey Beach

Emergency services are responding to a marine sting at Turkey Beach.

UPDATE 1.58pm:

A woman was taken to hospital after a marine sting at Turkey Beach on Monday.

Paramedics were called to Coral St at 12.08pm.

It is believed the woman, 51, was bitten on the foot, suffered a puncture mark and was having a bad reaction.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was unknown what marine life stung the woman.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

