Emergency services are responding to a marine sting at Turkey Beach.
Woman hospitalised after marine sting at Turkey Beach

Eilish Massie
8th Feb 2021 12:30 PM
UPDATE 1.58pm:

A woman was taken to hospital after a marine sting at Turkey Beach on Monday.

Paramedics were called to Coral St at 12.08pm. 

It is believed the woman, 51, was bitten on the foot, suffered a puncture mark and was having a bad reaction. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was unknown what marine life stung the woman. 

The woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

UPDATE 12.53pm:

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was being treated by paramedics at a private residence.

The QAS spokeswoman said the patient had sustained a foot injury from a marine sting. 

More to come. 

INITIAL 12.21pm: Paramedics are on their way to Turkey Beach after a woman reportedly suffered a marine sting.

Crews were called to the Turkey Beach General Store at Worthington Rd.

It is believed the woman, 51, was bitten on the foot, suffered a puncture mark and was having a bad reaction.

More to come.

