A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a horse fell on top of her in the Lockyer Valley on Thursday morning.

A WOMAN was hospitalised after a horse fell on top of her on a property in the Lockyer Valley in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Paramedics took the woman, who is aged in her 50s, to Ipswich Hospital with a leg injury.

She was in a stable condition.

The incident occurred on a private property in Morton Vale just before 1am.

