Gladstone paramedics were called to the scene of a traffic crash in Gladstone Central last night and subsequently transported one woman. Picture: Zizi Averill

A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to hospital after a traffic crash in Gladstone Central last night.

Crews were called to Central Lne and Roseberry St at 8.36pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an infringement notice was given for failing to give way.

The woman was taken to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with leg injuries.