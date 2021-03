Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Gladstone Central.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Gladstone Central.

A woman was taken to hospital after reportedly falling off a bicycle in Gladstone Central on Thursday morning.

Paramedics were called to Lord St at 6.47am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was reportedly a woman in her 30s.

She said the woman sustained an injury after falling off a pushbike.

It is believed the woman was cycling with a group of cyclists.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.