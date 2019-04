A woman has been hospitalised after an early morning car crash at Kirkwood.

A woman has been hospitalised after an early morning car crash at Kirkwood. FILE

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in an early morning car crash at Kirkwood.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a crash about 1.41am on Kirkwood Rd.

A woman in her 20s suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.