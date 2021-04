A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after she drove into an embankment in Calliope on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle accident on the Dawson Highway and Weeroona Road at 6.04pm.

Fire crews freed the woman who was encapsulated in her car.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with knee and rib injuries and spinal precautions.