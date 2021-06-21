Woman hospitalised after Biloela crash
A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Biloela on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to Kroombit Street and Washpool Street at 6.10pm.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews spent 55 minutes on scene after the crash resulted in a rollover.
The QFES spokesman said crews removed the windscreen from the vehicle after a person was trapped inside.
He said crews cleaned up the area and made the scene safe.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman was taken to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were investigating the crash.